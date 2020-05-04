“Life is old there, older than the trees
Younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze
Country roads, take me home
To the place I belong”
KATHMANDU: Dibesh Pokharel, more famously known as Arthur Gunn to the world, glided through to the top 10 of American Idol – popular musical reality show – with the reggae version of the famous country song.
The twenty-one-year-old Pokharel, with Arthur Gunn as his stage name, became the first Nepali origin musician to reach this stage in the American show.
Arthur Gunn performed John Denver’s classic ‘Country Road, Take Me Home’ on Sunday from his home, wowing the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.
“I felt so much more connected to that performance,” judge Katy Perry said to Arthur, who has often been commented on his lack of eye contact with the audience.
His reggae twist of the John Denver song was loved by the judges, especially Lionel Richie who commented, “My friend, it’s all the way to hit record for you,” after the performance.
The voting that was open till Monday morning eastern time brought Arthur Gunn closer to the title of the 18th edition of American Idol. After his selection, he took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their support.
Arthur, who moved to the United States five years ago, had auditioned for the show in Detroit.
A while ago, he had posted a message for his fans in Nepal thanking them for their support even if they couldn’t vote for him.
Here we go, on to the Top 10. Thank you everyone for supporting since the start, words won’t do justice for how much i appreciate this massive support from all around the world. Thank you for voting!!!To be standing here and having your open ears towards me, it’s beyond any dreams. I have seen a lot of best musicians, artist, playing out in the streets, empty halls with few ears, and so on. I feel blessed for being able to sing for you all and have my voice heard. I’m excited to get on the road one of these days to perform and have good times with you all. #americanidol With respect and love, Dibesh Pokharel (Arthur Gunn)