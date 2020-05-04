THT Online

“Life is old there, older than the trees

Younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong”

KATHMANDU: Dibesh Pokharel, more famously known as Arthur Gunn to the world, glided through to the top 10 of American Idol – popular musical reality show – with the reggae version of the famous country song.

The twenty-one-year-old Pokharel, with Arthur Gunn as his stage name, became the first Nepali origin musician to reach this stage in the American show.

Arthur Gunn performed John Denver’s classic ‘Country Road, Take Me Home’ on Sunday from his home, wowing the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

“I felt so much more connected to that performance,” judge Katy Perry said to Arthur, who has often been commented on his lack of eye contact with the audience.

His reggae twist of the John Denver song was loved by the judges, especially Lionel Richie who commented, “My friend, it’s all the way to hit record for you,” after the performance.

The voting that was open till Monday morning eastern time brought Arthur Gunn closer to the title of the 18th edition of American Idol. After his selection, he took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their support.

Arthur, who moved to the United States five years ago, had auditioned for the show in Detroit.

A while ago, he had posted a message for his fans in Nepal thanking them for their support even if they couldn’t vote for him.

