Did Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif draw that Che Guevara mural? 

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif expressed her love for her BFF Karishma Kohli on Instagram on June 6.

What is more interesting regarding this post is the background against which the two BFF’s photo is taken — a Che Guevara mural which could have been painted by Kaif herself.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress had shared a cute picture of Kohli and her hugging each other in front of the Che mural and and captioned it: “Together forever in this big (world).”

Director of Tiger Zinda Hai Kabir Khan commented on the post: “@katrinakaif @karishmakohli This Che mural that we made in 2012 is still there in Havana 🇨🇺.”

Kohli, who has assisted director Khan is films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight, is the director of Mentalhood that stars Karisma Kapoor.

Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi on the work front.

