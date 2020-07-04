Disney+ unveil three movies for Comic-Con@Home

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Three Disney+projects are coming to Comic-Con@Home — an online replacement of Comic-Con’s annual San Diego expo between July 22 and 26.

Anthology documentary series Marvel’s 616, Phineas & Ferb, and The Right Stuff are three projects unveiled by Disney+ for the Comic-Con@Home.

With a first look co-presented by directors Gillian Jacobs (actress in Community) and Paul Scheer (writer and actor in The League) Marvel’s 616 is set for July 23 screening according to AFP. Animated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be the popular sibling adventure show’s second feature-length spin-off when it launches on Disney+ this year.

Vincent Martella (Phineas) and Ashely Tisdale (older sister Candace) will be among the panelists for a July 25 presentation and exclusive preview, adds AFP.

That same day sees a panel for The Right Stuff, National Geographic’s dramatised account of NASA’s late ’50s and early ’60s space programme.

It has previously been confirmed that Disney’s Hulu-bound Marvel series Helstrom will also be at Comic-Con@Home along with stop-motion comedy Crossing Swords (Hulu), curse-laden animated sitcom Hoops (Netflix), The Simpsons (Fox), and limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) among others.

The online Comic-Con@Home will be free of charge.

