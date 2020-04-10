Dr Suman Thapa’s Paleti series now on YouTube

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepalaya today released Dr Suman Thapa’s performances in the Paleti series on its official YouTube channel.

“With this announcement, music enthusiasts will get to know more about singer Suman Thapa, who is also an ophthalmologist, his professional life and his musical career,” Nepalaya said in a statement released today.

Dr Thapa’s performances will be divided into four parts and one part at a time will be uploaded in the channel, on a weekly basis, in the coming days.

Dr Thapa, who composes, writes and arranges English songs, sang most of the songs written by poet Srawan Mukurang at the Paleti.

“I never imagined that one day I would be performing, as a singer, at Paleti. With the help of Paleti, I was fortunate enough to create music with Srawan ji and Aavas ji,” Dr Thapa said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook