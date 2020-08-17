Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat dies aged 50

KATHMANDU: Indian filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for two years, passed away on August 17.
According to AIG Hospitals Kamat, 50 who had multiple organ failure and had been admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.
“It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness,” the hospital said, according to PTI.
The director was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. He had also developed respiratory failure and hypotension on August 16, PTI added. His condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure, the hospital added.
Best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, Kamat, also made the action film Force and the Irrfan Khan-led Madaari. — HNS
