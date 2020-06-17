Elon Musk-Grimes’ son’s legal name is X AE A-XII Musk, pronounced Ex-Eye

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: It’s official — the legal name for the son of Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is X AE A-XII Musk. The newborn’s name is officially on record in California.

The couple had announced last month that they chose to name their first child together X AE A-12. The unique moniker went viral, leading fans to question how it would be pronounced and if it was legal, according to ANI.

The couple had made a change to their child’s name X AE A-12 as it reportedly wouldn’t be accepted legally in the state of California because it included the number 12, as per ANI.

The 32-year-old singer had shared the name is pronounced ‘Ex-Eye’ while she has nicknamed their child ‘Little X.’

Previously, family law attorney David Glass revealed that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names. Grimes previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents ‘the unknown variable’ and ‘AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” writes ANI.

Grimes has revealed that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has ‘no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.’ As for the ‘A’, it represents ‘Archangel’, which is Grimes’ favourite song and the number ’12’ represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

