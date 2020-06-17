Elon Musk-Grimes’ son’s legal name is X AE A-XII Musk, pronounced Ex-Eye

KATHMANDU: It’s official — the legal name for the son of Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is X AE A-XII Musk. The newborn’s name is officially on record in California.
The couple had announced last month that they chose to name their first child together X AE A-12. The unique moniker went viral, leading fans to question how it would be pronounced and if it was legal, according to ANI.
The couple had made a change to their child’s name X AE A-12 as it reportedly wouldn’t be accepted legally in the state of California because it included the number 12, as per ANI.
The 32-year-old singer had shared the name is pronounced ‘Ex-Eye’ while she has nicknamed their child ‘Little X.’
Previously, family law attorney David Glass revealed that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names. Grimes previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents ‘the unknown variable’ and ‘AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” writes ANI.
Grimes has revealed that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has ‘no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.’ As for the ‘A’, it represents ‘Archangel’, which is Grimes’ favourite song and the number ’12’ represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.
KATHMANDU: Bollywood director Abhinav Singh Kashyap has hinted that YRF's talent management agency might have pushed Sushant Singh Rajput towards suicide while also sharing own experience of how Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging all his projects. In a long post on Facebook, the Dabangg di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 143,738 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 223,519 Rapid Diagno Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 Youths staged a silent-protest in a creative demonstration planned by visual artist Milan Rai at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lalitpur, Nepal on Tuesday. The theme of the protest was murmuring phrases, rather than shouting slogans and flaunting book Read More...
LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez says he will delay his retirement if this year's Twenty20 World Cup is postponed because of the coronavirus crisis. The 39-year-old former captain planned to end his 17-year international career after the World Cup in November but with hosts Austra Read More...
BERLIN: Werder Bremen are on the brink of relegation but they should not expect any rescue gifts from Bayern Munich when they meet on Tuesday with the Bavarians eyeing their eighth consecutive league title, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday. Bayern will secure the league crown for the 3 Read More...
BEIJING: China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries. No vaccines have been solidly proven to be able to effectively protect people from t Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band EXO's maknae Sehun will be making his big screen debut in Pirates: The Goblin's Flag. EXO's label SM Entertainment confirmed the news on June 16. Allkpop reports that the idol has been cast in director Kim Jung-hoon's newest action film, Pirates: The Goblin's Flag, a Read More...
MUMBAI: Indian police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide at the weekend was depressed in part due to "professional rivalry," in a film industry that is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular. Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34 year-old ac Read More...