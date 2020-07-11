Eminem, Kid Cudi collaborate on new single on police brutality, coronavirus

KATHMANDU: American rapper Eminem and Erase Me singer Kid Cudi have collaborated for the first time for a new single The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady on police brutality, coronavirus pandemic and more.
According to ANI, the song slams police brutality, takes a dig at those not wearing masks during the time of coronavirus pandemic.
“Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse…Other half are just pissed off and..Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing…And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em…I just used the same basket as you shopping…Now I’m in a f–in’ casket from you coughing,” the lyrics read.
The official lyrical video of the new song was dropped on July 10, in the YouTube handle of Kid Cudi.
Link to the music video here: https://youtu.be/s1-D8UOq7iA
KATHMABDU: Bollywood film director and choreographer Farah Khan has recalled choreographing Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara's title track, saying that the song was particularly close to her as she was choreographing her 'friend' for the first time while fulfilling her promise with director Muk Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) has decided to continue with the suspension of public vehicle operation, on Friday. A meeting of the central committee of the Federation, held today, has taken a decision to this effect. It has been learnt that such Read More...
DAMAULI: An electric vehicle charging station has come into operation at Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Friday. Tanahun Division Forest Office provided Rs 500,000 for setting up the station, first of its kind in the district, said Chief at the Office, Kedar Bar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Glee star Naya Rivera, who went missing on July 8 after renting a boat in a South California lake with her son, is presumed to have drowned while boating, but no body has been found as the search continues for body. “We are presuming that an accident happened and that she dr Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
JAJARKOT: As many as five persons have been found dead while nine others are still missing in the landslide that swept through Barekot Rural Municipality in Jajarkot, on Friday. Among the deceased are Gopal Sarki (52) and his eleven-year-old son Arjun Sarki of Barekot Rural Municipality-4, Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is addressing the nation, shortly. The Prime Minister's Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that PM Oli would deliver an address after the 8:00pm news slot on Nepal Television. https://twitter.com/ThapajiSurya/status/1281596116241285125?s=20 The news o Read More...
Kathmandu, July 10 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's address to the nation https://youtu.be/rbSTEv5AaiM Read More...