Eminem, Kid Cudi collaborate on new single on police brutality, coronavirus

KATHMANDU: American rapper Eminem and Erase Me singer Kid Cudi have collaborated for the first time for a new single The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady on police brutality, coronavirus pandemic and more.

According to ANI, the song slams police brutality, takes a dig at those not wearing masks during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

“Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse…Other half are just pissed off and..Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing…And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em…I just used the same basket as you shopping…Now I’m in a f–in’ casket from you coughing,” the lyrics read.

The official lyrical video of the new song was dropped on July 10, in the YouTube handle of Kid Cudi.

Link to the music video here: https://youtu.be/s1-D8UOq7iA

