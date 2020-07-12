Enjoy dance and drink at as Eiffel Tower opens its summer terrace

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Visitors to the Eiffel Tower — that reopened in June 25 after being shut in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak — can again enjoy a drink and dance on its summer terrace.

The terrace, that had its opening event on July 0, sits 57 metres above ground, has a bar, can accommodate 300-350 people during DJ sets every Thursday and Friday evening until August 28, said Patrick Branco Ruivo, managing director of the Eiffel Tower, according to Reuters.

The Eiffel Tower usually gets about seven million visitors a year, 75 per cent of which foreign tourists, Reuters adds.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook