Enjoy dance and drink at as Eiffel Tower opens its summer terrace

KATHMANDU: Visitors to the Eiffel Tower — that reopened in June 25 after being shut in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak — can again enjoy a drink and dance on its summer terrace.
The terrace, that had its opening event on July 0, sits 57 metres above ground, has a bar, can accommodate 300-350 people during DJ sets every Thursday and Friday evening until August 28, said Patrick Branco Ruivo, managing director of the Eiffel Tower, according to Reuters.
The Eiffel Tower usually gets about seven million visitors a year, 75 per cent of which foreign tourists, Reuters adds.
POKHARA: As many as 27 persons, who went missing in the landslides that swept through Myagdi district, have been confirmed dead, until Saturday evening. Four persons are still missing. While bodies of 24 persons were recovered throughout Saturday, three bodies had been found on Friday. Accordi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels that nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films and it is just the tip of the iceberg. Abhay, who made Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol's Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram t Read More...
LOS ANGELES: American actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have split up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together — they shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on July 10. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an inc Read More...
DUBLIN: Ireland mourned as one on Saturday former national soccer manager Jack Charlton, whose achievements transcended the sport and made him a hero despite hailing from old rivals England. The English World Cup winner, who died at 85, took over the Irish team in 1986 when relations were tense w Read More...
CHITWAN: Five persons have been arrested on the charge of facilitating illegal kidney transplantation in Chitwan. Four doctors from Chitwan College of Medical Sciences (Old Medical College) and an employee of District Administration Office have been taken into police custody. They were arreste Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The senior Bollywood actor confirmed this through a tweet, on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, he shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has shifted to the hospital. Bachchan further s Read More...
BRIGHTON: Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled fro Read More...
VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Saturday, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, fir Read More...