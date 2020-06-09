Ex-crown princess Himani drops some dance moves with daughters

KATHMANDU: Nepalis have always loved the beauty, charm and poise of former crown princess Himani Shah. She has given all one more reason to love her — Himani danced with her daughters Purnika and Kritika Shah on TikTok that got everyone talking.
The eldest daughter of former crown prince Paras and Himani Purnika on June 8 shared a TikTok video where the trio is seen dancing to Sabin Rai’s Guransako Phedamuni. Himani gracefully performs the dance steps with her daughters.
“We got it from our momma!! @kriii_shah we honestly have an amazing mother,” Purnika shared alongside the video.
In another video posted by Kritika, the mother-daughter trio drops some cool moves to Banana — they drop their sunglasses tucked on theirs head to their eyes in style while they perform the dance.
Purnika and Kritika have uploaded many TikTok videos. Himani has also appeared in another TikTok video with Kritika. The two dance to the song The Nepali Ho. “Thank you so much 1k!! Say hi to Mamu!!!” Kritika wrote alongside the video.
The denizens have been loving Himani’s dance moves.
You can watch the trio’s dance moves here: https://www.tiktok.com/@purnikarlds/video/6835675558144232706?source=h5_t
