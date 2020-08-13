Exciting blend of sounds

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepali rock band 1974 AD is collaborating with American EDM duo The Chainsmokers for Tuborg Open 2020.

“The Chainsmokers are a different style of music that we are collaborating with — it is completely different from ours,” shares guitarist of the band Manoj Kumar KC.

And this “interesting mix of sounds” is one of the reasons for excitement in 1974 AD — Nirakar Yakthumba (bass), Phiroj Shyangden (guitar/vocals), Sanjay Shrestha (percussion), Adrian Pradhan (vocals/percussion), and KC.

1974 AD is not new to experimentation.

Over the years the band has experimented with their sounds — 1974AD #thenewlineup where sounds of trumpet and trombone were a part of their melodies is an example. They are very open to this collaboration too.

Above all “we are getting to know new musicians and new ideas,” adds KC who is working as a producer with the new tune of Tuborg Open 2020. “I am very excited about it (collaboration).”

As per Yakthumba, they had a long meeting (online) with Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers. “They are chilled out and very nice people,” expresses Yakthumba who assures that “we (The Chainsmokers and 1974 AD) are going to come up with something nice”.

The song they are working on is in the final stages — they are coordinating through the medium of Internet.

“The main hook is theirs — we have composed a song in Nepali taking that hook,” Yakthumba shares giving details about their collaboration.

For him, the collaboration is “very new. It pushes the boundaries to think and create at the same which is fun — I enjoyed it a lot”.

KC explains that The Chainsmokers created a melody and they have been improvising and trying to ride over their idea.

“We wanted to experiment on top of their idea,” he adds.

“The sound is essentially very 1974 AD but their hook will be brought in in-betweens — we have blended their and our music together,”

Yakthumba shares adding, “It is going to be interesting and different — I hope everyone will like it.”

Yakthumba says the new tune will encompass different spectrums of listeners.

