Exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty re-enacting a raunchy scene

KATHMANDU: Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who united for a live reading of a film got flirty while re-enacting a steamy scene.

According to IANS, the couple, who got divorced in 2005, had united for a live reading of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High along with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey.

And in one of the moments, they had to re-enact a steamy scene in which their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, flirt during one of Hamilton’s dreams.

“Hi, Brad,” said Aniston as Linda, adding: “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” as per IANS.

The event highlighted best scenes from the cult classic film, and served as a fundraiser.

