EXO’s Baekhyun becomes first solo artiste since 2001 to sell over 1m albums

KATHMANDU: K-pop boy group EXO’s Baekhyun has become the first solo artiste in almost two decades to sell over a million albums.

According to The Korea Times, Baekhyun achieved this milestone with his second solo album Delight and is the first solo artiste to since 2001 to sell over 1 million albums.

Allkpop states that Delight has recorded a total of 1,018,746 copies sold as of June 30.

It goes on to note that this is the highest for a solo artiste since singer-songwriter Kim Gun-mo’s 2001 album Another Days, which sold 1.3 million copies.

EXO’s main vocalist also became the first artiste in 20 years to be a “million-seller” with both the group and solo act.

Baekhyun achieved the record with EXO, as the group sold over a million copies for five consecutive albums, including its first studio album XOXO.

Seo Tai-ji is the the only other artiste to surpass 1 million sales as a group ― Seo Taiji and Boys ― and as a solo artiste.

Delight also recently marked the first album by a Korean artiste to be certified triple platinum on China’s ‘QQ Music’. Shortly after its release, Delight swept the #1 spot on iTunes album charts in a total of 69 countries.

