EXO’s Baekhyun breaks own record as he gears for solo comeback

KATHMANDU: Set for a solo comeback on May 25, EXO’s Baekhyun has broken his own record of stock pre-orders for his upcoming album Delight.
Baekhyun’s second mini album Delight surpassed 732,297 stock preorders, setting a new personal record, according to Soompi.
The portal explains that the number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to the album’s release. This number is the estimated demand calculated based on various factors including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.
Allkpop states that it is even more than his first solo mini-album City Lights, which was the most-selling solo album of 2019.
Why is Candy the title track of Delight?
Baekhyun has been teasing fans with teasers and hints about Delight. And Koreaboo says that in one video ahead of his comeback, Baekhyun has talked about everything from the differences fans can expect from UN Village Baekhyun and Candy Baekhyun to exactly why he chose Candy as the title track of his new album.
He picked Candy for two reasons.
First, he wanted to showcase more of his awesome dancing skills. “I had a lot of candidate songs for the title track. I ended up thinking about it for a long time and chose Candy because I wanted to showcase more dancing.”
Baekhyun felt he could easily showcase how much fun he has while performing. In fact, he even revealed his plans to switch up the choreography for each performance.
The second big reason — Baekhyun thought it was a great easy-listening song that would be able to bring the perfect amount of relaxing energy to fans. “I also thought it’s an easy-listening kind of song that’s relaxing. So, that’s why I chose this song (as my title track).”
Delight is set to be released on May 25 at 6:00 pm KST along with the music video for the title track Candy.
