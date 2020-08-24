EXO’s Baekhyun wants fans to wear masks always, and properly — not on the chin

KATHMANDU: If you are having second thoughts about wearing a face mask, then K-pop boy band EXO’s Baekhyun has the answer for you: he and his mask are inseparable.
Communicating to some fans on Twitter on August 23, Baekhyun talked about the importance of wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to Allkpop.
The portal reports that when one fan reminded Baekhyun to wear a mask, the K-pop star replied that he and the mask are essentially inseparable.
The fan had written: “Baekhyun, you have to, have to go around wearing a mask!!!! Please be careful of your health!!!!!”.
To this, Baekhyun had replied, “My mask is practically stuck to my face! Don’t worry about me and please, everyone must wear a mask!! Please! I beg you!!! I’m like this!! So frustrating. Don’t wear it on your chin, please!!!!!”
Echoing the importance of wearing masks and in the correct way, netizens supported Baekhyun.
“Let’s all follow Baekhyun’s words and help prevent the spread of the virus!”, wrote one, while another wrote: “I am also really angry everytime I see chin-masked people”.
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday. A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital. It has been le Read More...
NAWALPARASI: As many as 29 persons including four doctors and a nurse have been detected with novel coronavirus infection in Parasi of Nawalparasi-west, on Sunday. Four doctors working at the Purna Chandra Hospital in Parasi and a staff nurse from the Primary Health Centre in Palhinandan Rural Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government's efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Issuing a statement, Save the Children sa Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two more persons passed away due to COVID-19 at Butwal based Corona Special Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The District Health Office informed that four persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the district so far since the outbreak. According to the hospital's focal person Read More...
LONDON: Captain Azhar Ali scored his first half-century of the series to lead Pakistan's fightback against England on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Ali (82) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (22) stitched together an 83-run partnership for the sixth Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 National Examination Board, which has been mulling over ways to conduct national level examination of Grade XII amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is unlikely to allow schools to issue students’ mark-sheets on the basis of internal evaluation. Apparently the board came up wit Read More...
Coman heads winner for German side in 59th minute Bayern become European champions for sixth time Victory secures treble for Hansi Flick's team LISBON: Bayern Munich were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release today, urging the government to conduct polymerase chain reaction test to diagnose COVID-19 in all 77 districts. He also demanded to expand scope of PCR tests at community level. Deuba’s statement comes Read More...