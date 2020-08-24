EXO’s Baekhyun wants fans to wear masks always, and properly — not on the chin

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: If you are having second thoughts about wearing a face mask, then K-pop boy band EXO’s Baekhyun has the answer for you: he and his mask are inseparable.

Communicating to some fans on Twitter on August 23, Baekhyun talked about the importance of wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to Allkpop.

The portal reports that when one fan reminded Baekhyun to wear a mask, the K-pop star replied that he and the mask are essentially inseparable.

The fan had written: “Baekhyun, you have to, have to go around wearing a mask!!!! Please be careful of your health!!!!!”.

To this, Baekhyun had replied, “My mask is practically stuck to my face! Don’t worry about me and please, everyone must wear a mask!! Please! I beg you!!! I’m like this!! So frustrating. Don’t wear it on your chin, please!!!!!”

Echoing the importance of wearing masks and in the correct way, netizens supported Baekhyun.

“Let’s all follow Baekhyun’s words and help prevent the spread of the virus!”, wrote one, while another wrote: “I am also really angry everytime I see chin-masked people”.

