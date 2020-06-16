EXO’s Sehun to make big screen debut with star studded Pirates: The Goblin’s Flag

KATHMANDU: K-pop boy band EXO’s maknae Sehun will be making his big screen debut in Pirates: The Goblin’s Flag.
EXO’s label SM Entertainment confirmed the news on June 16.
Allkpop reports that the idol has been cast in director Kim Jung-hoon’s newest action film, Pirates: The Goblin’s Flag, a sequel to the 2014 hit production The Pirates.
Sehun will be playing the role of an archer among the pirates, known for his handsome looks.
Stars such as Kang Ha-neul, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Kwang-soo, Kwon Sang-woo, and Chae Soo-bin have been confirmed for the film.
Sehun is the final member confirmed for the film’s lead cast. The production is set to begin filming in mid-July.
Earlier it has been reported that Sehun will make a comeback as a duo with bandmate Chanyeol in the EXO sub-unit EXO-SC in July. They will be dropping their second mini-album.
