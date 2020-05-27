Fallon apologises for 20-year-old blackface SNL skit

KATHMANDU: The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after facing a backlash after a 20-year-old video of him in blackface portraying Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live resurfaced online, according to variety.com.
“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface.
There is no excuse for this,” Fallon wrote on Twitter. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”
Variety.com observes the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty began trending early on May 26 with Twitter users calling out Fallon for the racist skit, which first aired in 2000 and also features SNLalum Darrell Hammond. In the comedic sketch, Fallon does an impersonation of Rock while wearing full blackface to appear like the former cast member who was on SNL from 1990-1993.
The clip began to resurface late on May 25 night when a tweet by the user @chefboyohdear stated, “NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface.” The video has over 900,000 views on Twitter, and includes the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.
Link to the video: https://bit.ly/2Ab59Be
Checkout Fallon’s apology here: https://bit.ly/3gt2LXa
