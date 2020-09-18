Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at her residence

KATHMANDU: Renowned fashion designer Sharbari Dutta was found dead inside the bathroom at her south Kolkata’s Broad Street residence and the Kolkata Police has initiated a probe into her death. She was 63.
According to IANS, Dutta was found dead inside her bathroom at around 12.15 am on September 18.
Her family members said that Dutta was last seen during the dinner on September 15. After that she also went incommunicado.
Primary investigation suggested that she died of a sudden cardiac attack at the toilet. But the family members of Dutta said she was otherwise keeping fine and had no such chronic ailment, according to IANS.
Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death was registered and the body sent for postmortem examination, a senior police officer said. “There are injury marks on her ankle. We have initiated a probe into the matter,” he said.
Dutta’s body was sent for the post-mortem examination.
Daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, Sharbari was a popular name in the costume designing industry for over past few decades, especially in the field of men’s ethnic wears. She had also introduced coloured Bengali dhotis and designer Punjabis (kurta) to the mainstream fashion world with her exclusive touch in bright colours along with embroidery works.
