Family has detailed case against Rhea, wants her arrested at the earliest: Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has prepared a very detailed case against actress Rhea Chakraborty pointing out she manipulated him.

According to Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing relatives of Rajput, “The family has worked out a very detailed case against her, how she worked on his mind, how she changed servants and bodyguards, how she siphoned money from his account, how she used his credit card et cetera. Rhea took him to doctors, got treatments done but never involved the family. She used to control what medicines he should take.”

Rajput’s family is reportedly assuming that the 34-year-old was undergoing some kind of severe medication before his demise.

According to IANS, Rajput’s family was apprehensive that their son is not in good company and had alerted Bandra Police about the same in February.

Quoting the lawyer as telling Times Now, IANS further reported: “She deliberately, over a period of time, ensured that Sushant’s father is not able to talk to him. On February 25, the family had even reported to the Bandra Police that the actor was not in good company.”

The late actor’s family expects Chakrobarty to be arrested at the earliest, as per the lawyer

Earlier reports have stated how the actor at one point of time had made up his mind to quit acting and take up organic farming in Coorg. However, Rhea allegedly “left him” after hearing about his decision, as per IANS. — HNS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook