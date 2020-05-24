Fans can’t stop swooning over Monarch’s ‘Neck Kiss’

KATHMANDU: The ongoing Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch, starring everyone’s heartthrob Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, has been struggling with poor ratings and harsh negative reviews. But a ‘neck kiss’ between the two lead actors has perhaps silenced some of the bitter criticism.
According to Koreaboo, in the latest instalment of the drama Kim Go-eun playfully stretches her neck out as Lee Min-ho explains that “making fun of the emperor would usually result in a beheading”. But instead of beheading her, he leans in and kisses her on the neck … and moves in to kiss her on the lips.
Koreaboo states that this sensual moment, now endearingly been nicknamed the ‘Neck Kiss’ by Korean viewers, has successfully hushed some of the show’s most negative reviews.
As viewers get excited to see the chemistry between the lead pair they can’t wait to see how their relationship will evolve — despite the fact that they are from parallel universes.
Koreaboo stated that The King: Eternal Monarch production later revealed that this ‘Neck Kiss’ received a lot of praise from the staff on set. Reportedly, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun indulged themselves in character and were able to get this breathtakingly romantic scene in one take.
On social media fans are calling the pair: “Ah, lovebirds!”; “This has to be the sweetest and the steamiest beheading I’ve ever seen. Of course the emperor can do sh*t like this. He’s Lee Gon!”
The King: Eternal Monarch is a drama set in two parallel universes where Lee Min-ho is the emperor of the fictional Kingdom of Corea, and Kim Go-eun is a detective in the Republic of Korea. He comes to her world riding a white horse.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
BIRATNAGAR: Province 1 Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer has directed the concerned authorities at Jhapa-based Kachankawal quarantine facility to make all basic facilities available there. As many as 216 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine. "Province 1 government is Read More...
DHADING: As many as 217 people who had been working in India have returned to their home district Dhading on Saturday morning. Of the total returnees, 133 were stranded at Sunauli, India near Nepali border while 84 others had been placed in various quarantine centres in Rupandehi district. Tho Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Nine patients undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Saturday. Among those discharged, three persons are from Parsa, two from Bara, three from Rautahat, and one Indian national, informed Dr Uday Kumar Singh. Read More...
Bayern stay four points clear at top Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0 Havertz brace sends Leverkusen past Gladbach BERLIN: Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal leaders today met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and urged him to support their demands for constitution amendment to address the demands of marginalised communities, including the Madhesis and Janajatis, when the Parliament would amend Read More...