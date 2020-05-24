Fans can’t stop swooning over Monarch’s ‘Neck Kiss’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The ongoing Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch, starring everyone’s heartthrob Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, has been struggling with poor ratings and harsh negative reviews. But a ‘neck kiss’ between the two lead actors has perhaps silenced some of the bitter criticism.

According to Koreaboo, in the latest instalment of the drama Kim Go-eun playfully stretches her neck out as Lee Min-ho explains that “making fun of the emperor would usually result in a beheading”. But instead of beheading her, he leans in and kisses her on the neck … and moves in to kiss her on the lips.

Koreaboo states that this sensual moment, now endearingly been nicknamed the ‘Neck Kiss’ by Korean viewers, has successfully hushed some of the show’s most negative reviews.

As viewers get excited to see the chemistry between the lead pair they can’t wait to see how their relationship will evolve — despite the fact that they are from parallel universes.

Koreaboo stated that The King: Eternal Monarch production later revealed that this ‘Neck Kiss’ received a lot of praise from the staff on set. Reportedly, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun indulged themselves in character and were able to get this breathtakingly romantic scene in one take.

On social media fans are calling the pair: “Ah, lovebirds!”; “This has to be the sweetest and the steamiest beheading I’ve ever seen. Of course the emperor can do sh*t like this. He’s Lee Gon!”

The King: Eternal Monarch is a drama set in two parallel universes where Lee Min-ho is the emperor of the fictional Kingdom of Corea, and Kim Go-eun is a detective in the Republic of Korea. He comes to her world riding a white horse.

