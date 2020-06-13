Fans shower birthday wishes on Evans, #CaptainAmerica trends on Twitter

KATHMANDU: American actor Chris Evans has been receiving warm wishes from his legions of fans on Twitter as he marks his 39th birthday on June 13.
Evans, known across the globe as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, started playing the famed role in Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America The First Avenger in 2011 and continued till Avengers Endgame in 2019. And fans have been making the celebration special for him as their tweets have made #CaptainAmerican trend.
“#HappyBirthdayChrisEvans A Super-Hero walking the path of Righteousness: #CaptainAmerica “If we Lose then together We Lose,” wrote a Twitter user.
Another user wrote: “Happy bday to my captain childhood crush since #2011 … Our sexy @ChrisEvansakaa #captainamerica Wish to see U in MCU soon ”
“Happiest birthday to the first avenger or the first super hero who saved the world. @ChrisEvans#CaptainAmerica,” tweeted another fans.
Another tweet read: “Happy 39th Birthday to Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers aka Captain America LOVE YOU 3000”
Evans has also worked in movies like Gifted, Snowpiercer, Knives Out among others.
