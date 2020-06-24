Film producer, wealthy heir, Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Steve Bing dead, ruled suicide

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing died on June 22 at his residence in Los Angeles. He Was 55.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bing’s cause of death was ruled a suicide on June 23. The film producer died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed to People.

Bing is known for producing the 2000 Sylvester Stallone film Get Carter. He was a major investor in the 2004 Tom Hanks animated film The Polar Express. Bing also co-wrote the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack that was savaged by critics but made nearly $90 million at the box office as per the Associated Press.

Bing also produced Martin Scorsese -directed 2008 Rolling Stones documentary, Shine a Light. He was a co-producer with Mick Jagger on a forthcoming documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis.

“It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing,” Jagger said on Twitter. “He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much.”

In the 1980s, Steve Bing dropped out of his father’s alma mater, Stanford University, where the elder Bing had donated $50 million, for a career in Hollywood. He got early credits as a co-writer for the 1984 Chuck Norris Vietnam vet movie Missing in Action and its two sequels. He wrote an episode of the sitcom Married… with Children and in 1994 wrote and directed his own small film starring Judd Nelson, Every Breath.

He also donated millions to the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi, to various charities, and to campaigns for liberal-leaning ballot initiatives in California.

And the LA socialite was also known for dating famous women and was often seen on red carpets, at big-dollar benefits and courtside at Lakers games, as per AP. He was named the father of actor Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian, although he contested her claims at the time.

In June 2002, a DNA test proved he had fathered Hurley’s son. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, who he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

According to ANI in July 2019, a judge ruled Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr Peter Bing’s trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them.

