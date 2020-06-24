Film producer, wealthy heir, Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Steve Bing dead, ruled suicide

KATHMANDU: American movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing died on June 22 at his residence in Los Angeles. He Was 55.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Bing’s cause of death was ruled a suicide on June 23. The film producer died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed to People.
Bing is known for producing the 2000 Sylvester Stallone film Get Carter. He was a major investor in the 2004 Tom Hanks animated film The Polar Express. Bing also co-wrote the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack that was savaged by critics but made nearly $90 million at the box office as per the Associated Press.
Bing also produced Martin Scorsese -directed 2008 Rolling Stones documentary, Shine a Light. He was a co-producer with Mick Jagger on a forthcoming documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis.
“It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing,” Jagger said on Twitter. “He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much.”
In the 1980s, Steve Bing dropped out of his father’s alma mater, Stanford University, where the elder Bing had donated $50 million, for a career in Hollywood. He got early credits as a co-writer for the 1984 Chuck Norris Vietnam vet movie Missing in Action and its two sequels. He wrote an episode of the sitcom Married… with Children and in 1994 wrote and directed his own small film starring Judd Nelson, Every Breath.
He also donated millions to the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi, to various charities, and to campaigns for liberal-leaning ballot initiatives in California.
And the LA socialite was also known for dating famous women and was often seen on red carpets, at big-dollar benefits and courtside at Lakers games, as per AP. He was named the father of actor Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian, although he contested her claims at the time.
In June 2002, a DNA test proved he had fathered Hurley’s son. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, who he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.
According to ANI in July 2019, a judge ruled Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr Peter Bing’s trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Novak Djokovic, the men's world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Tuesday. Djokovic took to Instagram to share the news regarding him testing positive for the respiratory disease. The tennis sensation along with his wife have been diagnosed with C Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital has discontinued RT-PCR testing of Covid-19 since Sunday. It has been learnt that the testing has been halted at the hospital lab since the last three days owing to the insufficiency of PCR kits. Chief of the laboratory at the Hospital, Dr Nira Pathak c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Joel Schumacher, costume designer-turned director known for helming Batman films and St Elmo's Fire passed away on June 22 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. According to IANS, Schumacher started off as a costume designer for 1970s films such as Woody Allen director Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven more players of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, in addition to three players who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. According a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players who tested positive are Fa Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment are supporting music industry crews by making a donatio — the band and the company have joined hands to donate $ 1 million to a charity initiative aimed at supporting personnel of live entertainment sector who are impacted by the coronavi Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Michael Keaton, known for playing the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies, may return to reprise the character for Warner Bros' DC movie The Flash as talks are going on to make it possible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller migh Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Britney Spears has new way of dating amid coronavirus pandemic — in a beach date with her boyfriend she is seen pairing her bikini with a face mask. The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to have taken the need safety measures fo Read More...