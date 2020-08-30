Final post from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s handle is most-liked tweet ever

KATHMANDU: The last tweet posted from Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account has become the most-liked tweet ever.
According to ANI, the social media platform at 2:09 am on August 30 confirmed that the tweet shared by his team, announcing Boseman’s death, is the most-liked tweet of all time.
“Most Liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” Twitter official handle read.
The Get on Up actor died at the age of 43 on August 28 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet announced.
The tweet was posted around 7:00 pm on August 28, had gained around three million retweets and more than 6.6 million likes till August 30 afternoon, and still counting.
Link to final tweet from Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter handle: https://bit.ly/2QEPNK2
