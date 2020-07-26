Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies aged 73

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the rock group Peter Green has died at age 73. Swan Turton law firm said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep on July 25. He was 73.

One of original four members of the band founded in 1967, Green was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Green left the band in 1970, around the time he was using psychedelic drugs and struggling with schizophrenia, according to Fleetwood Mac’s website.

According to Reuters, his talent and unique tone on the guitar inspired legendary blues artist BB King to say, “He has the sweetest tone I ever heard; he was the only one who gave me the cold sweats,” the band’s website states.

