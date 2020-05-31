For Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar Wonder Woman is a state of mind

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind.
Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar.
She captioned it as: “‘I am the man who can’. ‘Wonder Woman’ has always been a favourite because for me, she isn’t just a character but a state of mind. @swapnilmpawar, this is the best surprise! Thank you for the love!
“P.S. – Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?”
Chillar will make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj.
Check out the photo here: https://bit.ly/2TUuhTw
DHARAN: Lack of proper coordination between provincial government and health facility compelled COVID-19 patients to stay inside a vehicle through the night. As many as 27 patients from Jhapa who were detected with the coronavirus infection had to spend the night in a vehicle on the premises of D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown until June 14 in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country. Furthermore, it has also been learnt that the Nepali Army will be mobilised in highly affected and required areas to effectively Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a person who had died in quarantine earlier today, has confirmed that the person was detected with coronavirus infection. With this recent addition, the death toll in the country has now advanced to seven, six of whom have been diagonsed with t Read More...
KATHMANDU: A tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas late on Saturday night. According to the Nepal Seismological Centre, a 4.8 ML earthquake originating around Sunaula Bazar of Dhading district was recorded at 21:36 pm. Prior to this, a 4.2ML tremor with its epicentre in Jair of Mugu w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Major opposition party in the parliament, Nepali Congress has officially decided to vote in favour of Constitution amendment. A meeting of the Central Working Committee of the party held at the party headquarters in Sanepa took a decision to this effect. https://twitter.com/bishwapr Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx when he opened his account against Fortuna Duesseldorf by scoring twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday as the holders moved closer to a record-extending 30th Bundesliga title. The thumping victory left leaders Bayern, who are chasin Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on Saturday in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off fro Read More...
Kathmandu, May 30 Expressing concern over two separate incidents — death of five young Dalits and a 13-year-old Dalit girl’s rape and subsequent death — the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for independent investigation. The OHCHR expressed conc Read More...