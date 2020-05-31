For Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar Wonder Woman is a state of mind

IANS

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind.

Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar.

She captioned it as: “‘I am the man who can’. ‘Wonder Woman’ has always been a favourite because for me, she isn’t just a character but a state of mind. @swapnilmpawar, this is the best surprise! Thank you for the love!

“P.S. – Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?”

Chillar will make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj.

