Former CJ Min Bahadur Rayamajhi’s memoir hits the market

KATHMANDU: Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Nepal Min Bahadur Rayamajhi has penned a memoir- Nyayapalikama Chaar Dashak: Mera Samjhana (Four Decades in the Judiciary: My Memoir).

The book has been published by Shangri~la books and will be available in the market from Sunday.

Issuing a statement today, the publishers said that the book would be instrumental in understanding the intrinsics of the history of Nepal’s judiciary.

“I have incorporated all my experiences in the book which is now a public properly. Everybody is free to express their opinions on the book,” author Rayamajhi said.

According to the publishers, the book provides a factual account of frauds in constitution, law and justice and presents various dimensions of struggle between politics and justice.

The 416-page-long book has been divided into 14 parts and will be available for NRs 666.

