Former Glee star Naya Rivera missing in South California lake

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former Glee star Naya Rivera — whose son was found on the boat wearing a life vest — is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.

According to The Associated Press, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late on July 8 confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 90 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

KNBC had reported late on July 8 that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest.

Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search, but that had been suspended by nighttime, as per The Associated Press.

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy Glee from 2009 until 2015. — HNS

