Former Glee star Naya Rivera missing in South California lake

KATHMANDU: Former Glee star Naya Rivera — whose son was found on the boat wearing a life vest — is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.
According to The Associated Press, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late on July 8 confirmed that Rivera, 33, is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 90 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
KNBC had reported late on July 8 that Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru reservoir and that her young son was found on the boat wearing a life vest.
Rivera’s identification was found on the boat. Sheriff’s officials launched a boat and helicopter search, but that had been suspended by nighttime, as per The Associated Press.
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy Glee from 2009 until 2015. — HNS
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 266,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
Supporters of Prime Minister KP Oli organised a rally at Lagankhel, Lalitpur, on Wednesday, for the seventh day. The pro-prime minister demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his either of his posts. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four more employees of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. In the last two days, six employees of the national flag carrier have been detected with COVID-19. Among those infected are one pilot and five cabin crew members, a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut with film tentatively titled The Cross alongside Sam Worthington. Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning Parasite has also been a role in it. Qutoing an official from Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment, Th Read More...
MILAN: AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second-half minutes as they hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday, the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month. Juve appeared to be cruising to another win Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 8 Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks for almost two hours today, but failed to settle their differences. However, going by what NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said later today, it is likely that the t Read More...
VIGO: Atletico Madrid dropped points for the third time since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage as they drew 1-1 away to struggling Celta Vigo in an uninspiring match in La Liga on Tuesday. Striker Alvaro Morata got the visitors off to the perfect start by tapping an Angel Corre Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Rautahat district, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic, has shown a promising rate of COVID-19 recovery. The district with about 92 percent of patients being discharged from health facilities has bagged much appreciation for the efforts of the concerned authorities. According to Read More...