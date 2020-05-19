Nepal | May 19, 2020

Fox and Green call it quits

Published: May 19, 2020 8:28 pm On: Entertainment
PTI
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green have called it quits after close to 10 years of marriage.

Green, who married Fox in 2010 after dating for six years, shared the news during the latest episode of his podcast, … With Brian Austin Green.

Talking about the photos of Fox, 34, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly that appeared over the weekend, Green said they have been “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family (goes), what we have built is really cool and really special,” the 46-year-old actor said.

Actress Megan Fox and actor Brian Austin Green arrive at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 13, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Green shares three sons with Fox — seven-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodhi and three-year-old Journey — and he said as a family, their focus is on the well-being of the children.

“As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.

“We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids,” he added.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said he had been feeling distant from Fox since late last year when she left the US to film Midnight in the Switchgrass. When she returned, they had a discussion about their relationship.

“She said, ‘I realised when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me’.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did,” Green said.

 

