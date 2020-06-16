FT’s Hong-ki calls EXO’s DO his girlfriend making fans laugh

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Lee Hong-ki, K-rock band F.T. Island’s vocals, is known for his wit. And his reply to a fan’s question just proves this.

According to Allkpop, on June 15, Hong-ki posted a picture on his Instagram captioning it: “I wish that everything will find stability and that everyone will be happy again!! Power!! Everyone, hwaiting!!?”

He is seen relaxing at a cafe while on vacation.

But one fan asked about different photos where Hong-ki can be seen staring at EXO’s D.O., stating: “Why are you staring at Do Kyung Soo so emotionally?”

Soompi notes that the question refers to a moment from a recent video that features Lee Hong-ki, EXO’s D.O. and Xiumin, who will star in the military musical Return: The Promise of the Day.

As expected, Hong-ki wittily replied: “Kyungsoo is my girlfriend”, much to the amusement of both EXO and F.T. Island fans.

All three are currently serving in the army and recently the trio filmed a video for a campaign that marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and commemorates the 122,609 fallen South Korean soldiers who failed to return home to their families.

Return: The Promise of the Day was expected to begin on June 16, but was postponed indefinitely due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Link to Hong-ki’s relaxed Insta post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBcw7BUnFPe/

