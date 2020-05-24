GD enjoys quality time with bro-in-law Min Joon

KATHMANDU: It looks like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon spent some quality time with his brother-in-law, actor Kim Min Joon.
According to Soompi, on May 23 G-Dragon’s sister Dami Kwon revealed on Instagram that her husband Kim Min Joon had hung out with her younger brother.
Sharing a photo of the two on matching electric motorbikes, she captioned it with a heart emoji to express her approval.
Kim Min Joon married Dami Kwon in October 2019 and is gearing up to star opposite Song Ji Hyo in a new romance drama.
G-Dragon was discharged from military last fall and was supposed to make a comeback with BIGBANG at this year’s Coachella, but VIPs the world over will have to wait as the festival was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAhwCWAHt70/
