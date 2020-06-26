Get ready for K-pop star Zico’s new music on July 1

KATHMANDU: Having already made everyone dance to his beats with Any Song earlier this year, K-rapper-cum-producer Zico is ready to drop new music next month.
The Korea Times reports that Zico is poised to drop his new mini-album RANDOM BOX on July 1, according to his agency KOZ Entertainment.
“The album will be jampacked with Zico’s witty musings and latest tracks that are reflective of current music trends,” the agency said in a statement.
However, details like the title of the lead single are being kept under wraps.
Zico’s Any song released in January conquered local music charts for weeks. The cover dance challenge for the track went viral as well.
Zico, whose real name is Woo Ji-ho, debuted in 2011 as the leader of K-pop act Block B, which dropped a string of hits including Nillili Mambo (2012) and Her (2014). He went solo career in 2018.
Zico is to appear as a mentor/judge for Mnet’s new audition programme I-LAND, which is scheduled to premiere on June 26.
