KATHMANDU: Eid-Al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, is here amidst the COVID-19 crisis. As we gear up for the celebration scheduled for the weekend (May 23-24), a few celebrities have shared some positive messages through a video.

“As many Muslims look forward to celebrating Eid at this difficult time, a few of us wanted to record this message,” tweeted Adil Ray, creator of Citizen Khan, on May 21 as she shared “a special Eid message”.

The video features Ray, chef Nadiya Hussain, author Konnie Huq and comedian and actor Abdullah Afzal among other celebrities giving messages like not congregating in large group including praying in mosques and parks, following government guidelines, washing hands regularly, social distancing, staying at home and celebrating with families online.

“As we enter the final days of Ramadan and begin the auspicious festival of Eid-Al-Fitr, now could not be a better time to put out others first,” chef Nadiya Hussain shared in the video.

Eid-Al-Fitr is being observed on May 23-24 — the festival is celebrated by taking part in prayers in mosques followed by devotees exchanging and feasting. However, it can be celebrated due to the crisis created by infectious coronvirus.

“By following the guidance we are helping to protect not just ourselves but also our families,” says author Konnie Huq in the video among many other message on how to celebrate Eid this year.

Lastly Ray says: “This year, we can stay home, save lives and give consideration to others. What a wonderful Eid gift that would be.”

