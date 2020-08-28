Girls’ Generation’s Yoona in talks to join Confidential Assignment 2 alongside Hyun Bin

KATHAMANDU: Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation is in talks to join the action-comedy film Confidential Assignment 2, according to The Korea Times.
Quoting the singer-actress’ agency SM Entertainment on August 28, it said that Yoona had received an offer to join the cast of Confidential Assignment 2 and was positively reviewing the role.
Confidential Assignment 2 boasts a stellar cast of Hyun Bin, Yoo Hai-jin and Daniel Henney and is a follow-up to 2017’s Confidential Assignment, in which North Korean detective Lim Cheol-ryun (Hyun Bin) joins hands with South Korean police detective Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hai-jin) to complete a secret mission.
The Korea Times reports that Hyun and Yoo are returning for the sequel, and Henney will join the cast as an FBI agent. The sequel will revolve around a joint investigation between the two Koreas and the US. Yoona’s possible role is not yet known, but the film is heading to production in 2021.
Yoona debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls’ Generation and made her big screen debut in 2017’s Confidential Assignment, playing Park Min-young, Kang’s sister-in-law and the love interest of Hyun’s character.
Yoona also starred in the 2019 box office hit disaster action comedy Exit. She is currently shooting for Miracle. She has also starred in a number of Korean dramas like Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, The King in Love, and K2 among others.
