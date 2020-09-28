Global K-pop sensation BTS to drop new album ‘BE’ on November 20

KATHMANDU: K-pop supergroup BTS have announced their new album titled BE, which they will be releasing on November 20.
The group’s label Big Hit Entertainment took to the group’s online fan community BTS Weverse on September 28 to make the announcement, reports The Korea Herald.
Without elaborating on the details, the label announced that the upcoming album will be a special album “carefully crafted” by BTS, according to the Herald.
“This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design,” it is quoted to have said. “You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum.”
The announcement states that BE imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’, according to PTI.
BE will be BTS’s second album of 2020, following Map of the Soul:7, the fourth studio album from the seven-member band.
