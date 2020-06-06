Grammy winner Billie Eilish keeps away from social media as she feels she’s become clickbait

Share Now:











LOS ANGELES: Grammy winner Billie Eilish says that she has distanced herself from social media because she is “super hated” by some because of her fame and success.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, the Bad Guy singer feels that she has become clickbait, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

“Look, I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me.

“I don’t watch people’s (Instagram) Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago, I look at the occasional meme and I feel bad that I don’t post more, as the fans want it, but I have nothing to post. Honestly. Zip,” she said.

Eilish shared how love and hatred go on and off for celebrities.

“The thing I realised recently is this: when you get to a certain level of fame or notoriety, it doesn’t matter what you say or do, you are a certain level of known. You will be super hated. And super loved. There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce — and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna,” she added.

Source: IANS

