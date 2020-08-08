Grammy-winning producer Detail charged with raping five women

KATHMANDU: Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who was arrested on August 5 for sexually assaulting women, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on August 6.
According to Reuters, Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
The women were aged between 18 and 31, and most of the alleged assaults took place at Detail’s home, the statement said.
Detail was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s officials and is due to be arraigned on August 7. If convicted as charged he could face up to 225 years to life in prison, the statement said.
The Associated Press on August 6 had reported that he was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault.
The 41-year-old producer was held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
After Detail’s arrest on August 6, his attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein said in a statement: “I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”
Detail won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit Drunk in Love.
