Grammy-winning producer Detail charged with raping five women

KATHMANDU: Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who was arrested on August 5 for sexually assaulting women, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on August 6.
According to Reuters, Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
The women were aged between 18 and 31, and most of the alleged assaults took place at Detail’s home, the statement said.
Detail was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s officials and is due to be arraigned on August 7. If convicted as charged he could face up to 225 years to life in prison, the statement said.
The Associated Press on August 6 had reported that he was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault.
The 41-year-old producer was held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
After Detail’s arrest on August 6, his attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein said in a statement: “I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”
Detail won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit Drunk in Love.
NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: With scant supplies and underpaid staff, one of India's poorest states is scrambling to prevent a "blast" in coronavirus cases that medics say could cripple its precarious health system. The pandemic has already overwhelmed the medical network in the eastern state of Bihar, wh Read More...
NEW YORK: Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the US Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Open is set to be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 12 even as the cou Read More...
KATHMANDU: A writ of mandamus has been filed in Supreme Court today demanding an order not to detain the protesters of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and passers-by. First date of hearing for the interim order, which seeks that people protesting peacefully not be detained, is set for tomorrow. Read More...
Five-times winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Ge Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths. The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths. M Read More...
WASHINGTON: Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by the university's widely cited Institute for Read More...
Kathmandu, August 6 The National Child Rights Council, under the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, seized the licence of Kapan-based Care Child Orphanage following the rescue of 11 children sheltering there yesterday. Stating that the orphanage had violated the provisions in the Read More...