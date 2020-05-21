Grandson inspires Big B to stay fit

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Amitabh Bachchan knows how to stay fit even during the lockdown!

The Bollywood megastar made it evident by sharing a picture with his grandson Agstya Nanda where the duo are seen in the actor’s home gym.

The 77-year old star who is very active on social media, sharing the photo via his Instagram handle, wrote: ‘Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..’

Here, he calls Agastya, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son, his inspiration.

The duo are seen standing inside a gym holding dumbbells, while Big B is also holding a cellphone taking a wefie!

The Piku star seems to be roaring in the monochrome photo that showcases him wearing a sleeveless tee-shirt and pyjamas along with a beanie. His grandson Agstya on the other hand is donning a basic white tee-shirt and a pair of shorts.

The Bollywood veteran will be seen next in films like Gulabo Sitabo,and Brahmastra among others.

