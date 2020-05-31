Grimes puts up her soul on sale, sets price at $10 million

KATHMANDU: Canadian singer and artist Grimes is planning to sell her soul.
In an exhibit titled ‘Selling Out’, the singer has put artwork including prints, drawings, photographs and more, for sale.
But fownews.com notes the most peculiar thing up for sale is a legal document Grimes has drafted with her lawyer that will entitle someone to purchase her soul.
“The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art,” foxnews quoted her as saying.
So, how much does a celebrity’s soul go for?
The artiste, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has set the price at $10 million. “I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million, and then it probably won’t sell.”
But with COVID-19 pandemic paralysing global economy, she has opted to settle on the “best offer,” therefore letting the public decide what her soul is worth.
Grimes hopes people will look at this exhibit not as a departure from her music, but as an extension.
Grimes’ exhibition debuted on Gallery Platform Los Angeles from May 28 through June 3, and will be on Maccarone Los Angeles through May 28 through August 31.
Grimes recently gave birth to her first child with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The duo made headlines by giving their son an unconventional name, X Æ A-12 later changed to X Æ A-Xii.
