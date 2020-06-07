Harry Potter author JK Rowling slammed for transphobic tweets, again

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been facing a backlash on social media for anti-trans comments she made while sharing an opinion article.

On June 6, she shared the article titled ‘Creating a More Equal Post_COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate’ on her Twitter handle and also commented pointing out the phrase people who menstruate’.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

And this particular tweet has attracted backlash, with many people on social media calling her out for her comments.

“Hi! I’m a man! I menstruate! Stop being an a-hole!” a tweet read.

Yet Rowling has continued to express her viewpoint in follow-up tweets.

She wrote in one: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she wrote.

The 54-year-old author then tweeted, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

One of the persons to slam the singer on Twitter is American singer Brad Walsh. He wrote: “You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing… Ok muting now because the TERFs are out.”

Rowling was referred to as TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) earlier.

But Rowling continued to write despite the controversy: “I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge.”

Link to Rowling’s tweets: https://bit.ly/3eRS3rs

