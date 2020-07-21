Henry Cavill building a beefy gaming PC breaks Internet

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A five-minute long video of Henry Cavill putting together a hind-end gaming PC over a course of several hours has made the netizes lose their mind and break the Internet.

The video has logged millions of views through his own Instagram account and through MTV UK’s Twitter account, not to mention reposts and uploads elsewhere.

Accompanied by Barry White’s R&B classic You’re the First, the Last, My Everything, the thick-armed Cavill documented the process that is meticulously and precisely assembling a carefully designed computer over many hours, taking care to leave room for some light innuendo, according to ANI.

Cavill fans will get the chance to see the actor flex his super strength again soon when the hotly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League debuts on HBO Max according to Los Angeles Times.

Check out Cavill working here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCs-N1Eh2Z5/

