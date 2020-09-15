Himalayan Art Festival 2020 cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Himalayan Art Festival, which is a showcase of finest Nepali artwork through varied mediums, has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Himalayan Art Festival 2020 has been canceled due to Covid 19. Unfortunately, the artists and art world is facing a huge crisis during this pandemic time. We pray and hope that we will rise again 2021 and look forward to working together,” the organisers said through a press statement issued today.

Himalayan Art Festival was initiated by E-Arts Nepal in 2017 with the hope of exhibiting the finest collection of Nepali artworks. Today, the festival embraces a comprehensive, inclusive and holistic approach towards contemporary Nepali art by presenting works of more than one hundred fifty different artists that represent a multitude of genres and mediums – paintings, paubha, sculptures, installations, photographs, printmaking, ceramic, as well as live performances.

The five-day long festival is full of various art activities such as Musical Performances, Art Talks/Panel Discussion, Kids Art Education Program, live performances from contemporary artists, theatre artists and kathak dancers and ceramic firing workshops.

The festival has created a platform for local collectors/buyers as well as has encouraged Nepali corporate houses to invest in Nepali art. This annual event also creates a platform to raise awareness of the different art practices in Nepal.

The festival’s organisers are E-Arts Nepal, an online art gallery that was established in 2010 to promote contemporary Nepali art in the global market.

The team, through the statement, expressed their gratitude for the supporters for their love and support for the Nepali artists while expecting continued cooperation especially during these uncertain times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook