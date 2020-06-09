Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg’s past comes back to haunt him as he faces backlash for supporting BLM movement

KATHMANDU: Netizens are slamming American actor Mark Wahlberg for his social media message supporting Black Lives Matters movement while pointing out his past hate crimes.
Paying tribute to George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, Wahlberg posted on his social media accounts: “The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking. We must all work together to fix this problem. I’m praying for all of us. God bless. #blacklivesmatter”. He also posted a photo of Floyd.
But social media users quick to point out the 49-year-old’s past faults and slam him for his convictions for hate crimes against people of colour.
According to PTI, Wahlberg served 45 days in prison in 1988 after attacking two Vietnamese men, while he was issued a civil rights citation two years earlier when he was among a group of white teenagers who hurled rocks and shouted kill the n****s’ at a group of mostly black students.
“Only in America can a man commit multiple hate crimes, serve only 45 days, and then go on to play an American “patriot” in various films,” a twitter user wrote.
“Mark Wahlberg hurled rocks at black children while screaming Kill the n*****s! He beat a Vietnamese man unconscious and was charged for attempted murder. He’s committed at least 5 hate crimes. He only apologised while seeking a pardon 26 years later,” tweeted comic book artiste Adam Ellis.
Another user tweeted that John Boyega is afraid he might lose his career because he is protesting against racism and police brutality, but Mark Wahlberg has a whole hate crimes section on his Wikipedia page and is one of the highest paid actors in the world.”
But some fans of Wahlberg were defending him, pointing out that he had changed over the years. “In 1986. You’re tryna cancel him for something from 34 years ago. He’s since made HUGE strides to try to right his wrongs. In 1991 he even made a song talking about racism (look up Wildside by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch). This is ***ked up but people are allowed to grow (sic), a tweet read.
Wahlberg has not responded to the criticism. — HNS
CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday. Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today. According to chief of Bharatpur Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...
The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate. According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung-- all through the PCR testing conducted at Read More...
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...