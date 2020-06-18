Hollywood star Kristen Stewart to play Britian’s Princess Diana

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart is set to play Britain’s Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain’s Spencer movie that features about the breakdown of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

The film which will take place over three days in the early 1990s when Diana made the bombshell decision to part ways with Charles and remove herself from becoming queen, according to Reuters.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced four years later in what was an unprecedented move in modern times for an heir to the British throne. She died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

And Stweart, 30 will play the titular role in he independent movie that s expected to start shooting in 2021. No casting has yet been was announced for the role of Prince Charles.

During his childhood Larrain used to eagerly follow the endless coverage of the royal couple’s union that was frayed by the pressures of fame and the crown, according to ANI.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” ANI quoted the filmmaker as saying.

The movie has been titled Spencer after Diana’s maiden name. And Larrain, who made 2016 film Jackie about the wife of US President John F Kennedy, said Twilight fame actress Stewart was a great fit for the part.

“She can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” he was quoted as telling Deadline. “I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook