Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’ COVID-19 test tickles childhood memories

KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds recently described what it feels like to get a coronavirus test through a series of photos on Instagram.

In the pictures, which were taken by his wife Blake Lively, Reynolds can be seen before, during and after the nurse inserted the large Q-tip. And from his reaction, the test looked like it hurt. The 46-year-old star captioned the post: “Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over.”

“No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” he joked, before crediting Lively as the photographer.

Reynolds’ post came just a few days after his Red Notice co-star, Gal Gadot, shared a similar post of herself also getting a COVID-19 test.

Ryan Reynold’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFCurVJBGE9/

