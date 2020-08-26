Hollywood star Tom Cruise attends Tenet screening in London

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Amid the fear of coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood star Tom Cruise attended a screening of Christopher Nolan’s tentpole Tenet in London. Sharing a clip of his visit to the cinema hall on social media, the 58-year-old actor tweeted: “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Cruise, who is currently filming for his next Mission: Impossible7 in the UK, was seen wearing a mask and waving at the pedestrians from his car in the clip. “Here we are, back to the movies,” he said while posing in front of the poster of the film at the theatre.

According to PTI, he was accompanied by Mission: Impossible7 director Christopher McQuarrie to the theatre.

“Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody,” he told the crowd before leaving post the screening. When someone from the audience asked him about the movie, the actor said, “I loved it. I loved it”.

Tenet is the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. It is officially releasing in the UK on August 26.

