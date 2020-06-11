Iggy Azalea gives birth to a baby boy

KATHMANDU: Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has become a mother, she has given gave birth to her first child, a baby boy.
Sharing the news via her Instagram Story on June 10, she wrote: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”
She also revealed that she wants to keep the private life of her son. The 30-year-old artiste wrote: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear that he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
The rapper has not shared the date of the child’s birth or his father.
