iHeartRadio Music Festival to go virtual; BTS, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay to headline the show

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Artistes and bands including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others are set to headline the 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival that will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or the CW app on cwtv.com. According to ANI, the show will be taped from the stages in Los Angeles and Nashville and will air on September 27 and 28.

American radio personality Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show. Other performers who will be a part of the show are Keith Urban with Khalid, Migos, Thomas Rhett, and Usher.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook