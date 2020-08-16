Illusionist David Blaine readying for live stunt performance on YouTube that was 10 years in the making

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American illusionist and endurance artiste David Blaine’s exclusive performance ‘Ascension’ is set to take place live on Aug 31 on his official YouTube channel.

According to AFP, the multi-hour livestream event will find Blaine attaching himself to multiple helium balloons and attempting to float across the Hudson River from New Jersey to his native New York.

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making. Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights,” Blaine teased in a recent tweet.

Blaine’s magical performances as well as his stunts have attracted millions of magic hobbyists and enthusiasts online.

His card tricks with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have garnered over three million views on YouTube, while his “spitting out frogs” performance featuring Drake, Stephen Curry and Dave Chappelle attracted over 1.5 million viewers on the video-sharing platform, informed AFP.

