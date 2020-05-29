Impressive line-up of K-pop groups for KCON online concert in June

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: An impressive line-up of K-pop acts will participate in a live online concert to organised by CJ ENM in June.

The organiser decided on an online event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop girlgroups like GFriend, IZ*ONE, Loona and Nature, and boy bands Monsta X, AB6IX, Golden Child, Pentagon, The Boyz and TOO are set to stage the stage on fire.

Names of additional participants will be revealed in the coming days, with The Korea Times noting that CJ ENM had said they would have 30 K-pop acts for the same.

The concert will be live-streamed on YouTube for seven days, 24 hours beginning June 20. The portal states that fans will get to meet their stars in different cyberspaces daily and interact with them through augmented reality (AR).

The concert is part of ‘KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER’, a Korean cultural festival series held abroad annually.

CJ ENM feels “KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER will enable people to enjoy diverse content for 168 hours without being hindered by time and space”.

