Indian actor Anupam Kher dances with ‘mother of all dances’ and brother

KATHMANDU: Anupam Kher knows how to have fun and it is evident in his latest Instagram video where you can see the Bollywood actor dancing to a music track with his mother Dulari and brother Raju.
Kher posted the adorable video on his Instagram on June 23 where the trio are matching steps to the feel-good music. And he has dubbed his mother as ‘THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES’ who sways to the rhythm with her two sons.
Along with the video, Kher as posted: “Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world-class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence.”
“I am 100 percent sure you are not even looking at BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! Aisi cheezein roz roz dekhne ko nahi milti. Jai Ho!! DulariRocks,” his caption further reads.
Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBwzqhwgzyj/
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020--a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal--has officially begun, today. Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new cat Read More...
GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women's reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital. With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery o Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin. It will go dow Read More...
BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday. However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons. According to the in-charge of District Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday. The result leaves second-placed City Read More...
The number of Nepalis willing to return home urgently is declining Kathmandu, June 22 The government stated today that it would evacuate only around 12,000 stranded Nepalis from different countries in the first phase. Though the government had earlier planned to initially repatriate 30,000 Ne Read More...
While Tourism Minister Bhattarai was speaking, around a minute-long video popped up on the screen of conference attendees Kathmandu, June 22 A video conference organised by Nepal Tourism Board today to unveil COVID-19 prevention protocol got disrupted by Zoom-bombing. In order to launch ‘Op Read More...