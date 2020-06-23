Indian actor Anupam Kher dances with ‘mother of all dances’ and brother

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Anupam Kher knows how to have fun and it is evident in his latest Instagram video where you can see the Bollywood actor dancing to a music track with his mother Dulari and brother Raju.

Kher posted the adorable video on his Instagram on June 23 where the trio are matching steps to the feel-good music. And he has dubbed his mother as ‘THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES’ who sways to the rhythm with her two sons.

Along with the video, Kher as posted: “Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world-class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence.”

“I am 100 percent sure you are not even looking at BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! Aisi cheezein roz roz dekhne ko nahi milti. Jai Ho!! DulariRocks,” his caption further reads.

Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBwzqhwgzyj/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook